Justin Thomas, Columbus native Bo Hoag commit to the Memorial Tournament

The 46th Memorial Tournament will run from Thursday, June 3 to Sunday, June 6 at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Officials of the Memorial Tournament announced Wednesday that they have accepted entries from PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Columbus native Bo Hoag for next month’s tournament.

The pair join previously announced golfers including Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott, Bubba Watson, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele.

Earlier this month, officials announced the tournament has sold badges for approximately 35% capacity and that is all they will be able to sell for 2021.

Additionally, officials announced fully vaccinated people attending the tournament would not be required to wear masks.