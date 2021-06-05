Jon Rahm comes up aces and takes 36-hole Memorial lead

Jon Rahm is trying to become the only player besides Tiger Woods to win the Memorial in consecutive years

DUBLIN, Ohio — Jon Rahm is leading the Memorial after a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Muirfield Village.

That was among five holes Rahm played Saturday morning to complete his rain-delayed second round.

The defending champion hit an 8-iron over the bunker and right at the flag. It bounced softly and dropped for an ace.

He birdied the 17th and wound up with a 65. Rahm is leading by two shots over Patrick Cantlay. He is trying to become the only player besides Tiger Woods to win the Memorial in consecutive years.