Jon Rahm comes up aces and takes 36-hole Memorial lead

Jon Rahm is trying to become the only player besides Tiger Woods to win the Memorial in consecutive years
Jon Rahm watches his shot to the ninth green as he walks down the fairway during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio — Jon Rahm is leading the Memorial after a hole-in-one on the 16th hole at Muirfield Village. 

That was among five holes Rahm played Saturday morning to complete his rain-delayed second round. 

The defending champion hit an 8-iron over the bunker and right at the flag. It bounced softly and dropped for an ace. 

He birdied the 17th and wound up with a 65. Rahm is leading by two shots over Patrick Cantlay. He is trying to become the only player besides Tiger Woods to win the Memorial in consecutive years.

Rahm and Cantlay are the last two Memorial winners. Both are scheduled to tee off for the third round just after 1 p.m.

