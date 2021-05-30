'It's our major': Golf legend Jack Nicklaus ready for 2021 Memorial Tournament

The course at Muirfield Village got a complete makeover after the 2020 Memorial Tournament, and Nicklaus is ready for a great week of golf.

DUBLIN, Ohio — With just four days until the beginning of the 2021 Memorial Tournament, club owner and Columbus native Jack Nicklaus talked with 10TV's Dom Tiberi ahead of the big week.

The course at Muirfield Village got a complete makeover after the 2020 tournament with new greens, tees and bunkers.

Nicklaus said the fresh course shouldn't be as challenging this year but should be better.

"I don't think it's harder, I think it's actually a little bit easier, but that's OK. I think it's a little fair for the [club] member. That's really what I was more interested than anything was having a better golf course for the membership," Nicklaus said.

When asked what score he thinks will be enough to win, the Golden Bear said it all comes down to weather and how firm the greens are. But if he had to guess, he thinks a score in the low to mid-270s should do it.

Even though the Memorial Tournament isn't considered a major, that doesn't stop Nicklaus from taking pride in his course and wanting to provide the best experience to the world's top golfers.

"It's our major. I think that's all we're concerned about is being able to put on the best event we can put on," Nicklaus said. "We want them to feel like it's their home for the week and go at it, have some fun, play the golf course, play well and may the best player win."

The Memorial Tournament is set to start on June 3.

You can see the final field here.