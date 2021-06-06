Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw named 2022 Memorial Tournament Honoree

Crenshaw is the 79th person to receive the honor.

The Captains Club at Muirfield Village has named World Golf Hall of Famer Ben Crenshaw as the 2022 Memorial Tournament Honoree.

Crenshaw was inducted into the hall of fame in 2002 and has won a slew of awards in his 42-year career.

The 69-year-old has won 19 PGA TOURs and two majors.

“I’m very honored and unbelievably humbled," Crenshaw said. "I told [wife] Julie, ‘I just got a call I wasn’t expecting at all.’ Hearing Jack on the other end is so special. I spent a lot of great weeks at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and I’m happy to be following Nick Price, a great friend. I’ve always been partial to Jack Nicklaus, and I’ve admired him for as long as I can remember for all that he’s done in his life and career."

Club owner Jack Nicklaus came up with the honoree idea as a contribution to players who have made a great impact on the game of golf.