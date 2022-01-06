Golf Hall of Fame member Larry Nelson named 2023 Memorial Tournament honoree

Club owner Jack Nicklaus came up with the honoree idea as a contribution to players who have made a great impact on the game of golf.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The Captains Club at Muirfield Village has named World Golf Hall of Fame member Larry Nelson as the 2023 Memorial Tournament Honoree.

Nelson, 74, was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1968 during the Vietnam War so he was not able to pick up a golf club until he was 21.

Nelson turned into a golf pro in 1971 and played his way onto the PGA Tour in 1973.

In 1979, Nelson won two tournaments on tour and finished second on the money list to Tom Watson in a breakthrough year.

Nelson played on three U.S. Ryder Cup teams—1979, 1981, and 1987 at Muirfield Village Golf Club—and was 9-0-0 before he lost his first match. His record of 9–3–1 remains one of the best in the modern era of the Ryder Cup.

"Larry Nelson sacrificed to serve our country and then served the game of golf wonderfully," said Memorial Tournament Founder and Host Jack Nicklaus. "He came to the game late, but he quickly made an impact. Larry made himself into a really good player, won major championships, and was terrific in the Ryder Cup. He was always a very modest and humble man who amassed a wonderful career very quietly."

After turning 50, Nelson went on to win 19 times on the PGA TOUR Champions, including six victories in 2000 when he received the Jack Nicklaus Award as Player of the Year. In 2006, Nelson was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

