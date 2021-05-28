Final field announced for 2021 Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament have released the complete field of competitors set to tee off next week.
The contingent of 120 players represents 31 major championship titles.
The tournament will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club from May 31 through June 6.
The full field can be seen below:
- An, Byeong Hun
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Burns, Sam
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa +
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Choi, K.J. +
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Conners, Corey
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- DeChambeau, Bryson
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gooch, Talor
- Grace, Branden
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Harrington, Padraig +
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Herman, Jim
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoag, Bo +
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Holmes, J.B. +
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hovland, Viktor
- Howell III, Charles
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Johnson, Chase +
- Jones, Matt
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, K.H.
- Leishman, Marc
- Li, Haotong
- Lingmerth, David +
- List, Luke +
- Long, Adam
- Long, Joe
- Lovemark, Jamie +
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCumber, Tyler
- McGirt, William
- McIlroy, Rory
- Merritt, Troy
- Morikawa, Collin
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Noren, Alex
- Norlander, Henrik
- Oosthuizen, Louis
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Pan, C.T.
- Perez, Victor
- Poston, J.T.
- Rahm, Jon
- Redman, Doc
- Reed, Patrick
- Rodgers, Patrick +
- Rozner, Antoine
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schwartzel, Charl
- Scott, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Singh, Vijay +
- Smith, Cameron
- Spieth, Jordan
- Steele, Brendan
- Strafaci, Tyler
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Swafford, Hudson
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tringale, Cameron
- Varner III, Harold
- Villegas, Camilo +
- Wallace, Matt
- Watson, Bubba
- Werenski, Richy
- Willett, Danny +
- Wise, Aaron
- Woodland, Gary
- Zalatoris, Will
- Zhang, Xinjun
Alternates:
- Knox, Russell
- Glover, Lucas
- Stuard, Brian
- Putnam, Andrew
- Reavie, Chez
- Mitchell, Keith
- Perez, Pat
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Lashley, Nate
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Harrington, Scott
- Armour, Ryan
- Moore, Ryan
- Stallings, Scott
- Stanley, Kyle
* - Open Qualifier /
+ - Sponsor Exemption /
# - Section Champion /
@ - Foreign