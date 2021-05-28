Final field announced for 2021 Memorial Tournament

The contingent of 120 players represents 31 major championship titles.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament have released the complete field of competitors set to tee off next week.

The contingent of 120 players represents 31 major championship titles.

The tournament will be held at Muirfield Village Golf Club from May 31 through June 6.

The full field can be seen below:

An, Byeong Hun

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bradley, Keegan

Burns, Sam

Cabrera Bello, Rafa +

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Choi, K.J. +

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Harrington, Padraig +

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Herman, Jim

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo +

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Holmes, J.B. +

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hovland, Viktor

Howell III, Charles

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Johnson, Chase +

Jones, Matt

Kanaya, Takumi

Kang, Sung

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kizzire, Patton

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Leishman, Marc

Li, Haotong

Lingmerth, David +

List, Luke +

Long, Adam

Long, Joe

Lovemark, Jamie +

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCumber, Tyler

McGirt, William

McIlroy, Rory

Merritt, Troy

Morikawa, Collin

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norlander, Henrik

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ortiz, Carlos

Pan, C.T.

Perez, Victor

Poston, J.T.

Rahm, Jon

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Rodgers, Patrick +

Rozner, Antoine

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schwartzel, Charl

Scott, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Singh, Vijay +

Smith, Cameron

Spieth, Jordan

Steele, Brendan

Strafaci, Tyler

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Swafford, Hudson

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tringale, Cameron

Varner III, Harold

Villegas, Camilo +

Wallace, Matt

Watson, Bubba

Werenski, Richy

Willett, Danny +

Wise, Aaron

Woodland, Gary

Zalatoris, Will

Zhang, Xinjun

Alternates:

Knox, Russell

Glover, Lucas

Stuard, Brian

Putnam, Andrew

Reavie, Chez

Mitchell, Keith

Perez, Pat

Snedeker, Brandt

Lashley, Nate

Vegas, Jhonattan

Harrington, Scott

Armour, Ryan

Moore, Ryan

Stallings, Scott

Stanley, Kyle

* - Open Qualifier /

+ - Sponsor Exemption /

# - Section Champion /