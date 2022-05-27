Final field announced for 2022 Memorial Tournament

The contingent of 120 golfers represents 23 major championship victories and eight past Memorial Tournament winners.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament have released the complete field of competitors set to tee off next week at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The contingent of 120 golfers represents 23 major championship victories and eight past Memorial Tournament winners.

The tournament will be held from May 30 to June 5.

The full list of competitors can be seen below:

Ancer, Abraham

Berger, Daniel

Bradley, Keegan

Brehm, Ryan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason +

DeChambeau, Bryson

Donald, Luke +

Dufner, Jason

English, Harris

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie +

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Herbert, Lucas

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo +

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Howell III, Charles +

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jones, Matt

Kim, Chan

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Leishman, Marc

Lingmerth, David +

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin +

Lowry, Shane

Luck, Curtis +

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William +

McIlroy, Rory

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Moore, Ryan +

Moore, Taylor

Morgan, Jediah

Morikawa, Collin

NeSmith, Matthew

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Ortiz, Carlos

Pak, John

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piot, James

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rahm, Jon

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Scott, Adam

Shepherd, Laird

Smalley, Alex

Smith, Cameron

Snedeker, Brandt +

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Svensson, Adam +

Swafford, Hudson

Theegala, Sahith

Tringale, Cameron

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo +

Watney, Nick

Willett, Danny +

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Alternates:

Hickok, Kramer

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Stuard, Brian

Norlander, Henrik

Redman, Doc

Sloan, Roger

Frittelli, Dylan

Lebioda, Hank

Tway, Kevin

Reavie, Chez

Buckley, Hayden

Hahn, James

Hodges, Lee

Schwab, Matthias

Wallace, Matt