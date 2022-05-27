Final field announced for 2022 Memorial Tournament

DUBLIN, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament have released the complete field of competitors set to tee off next week at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The contingent of 120 golfers represents 23 major championship victories and eight past Memorial Tournament winners.
The tournament will be held from May 30 to June 5.
The full list of competitors can be seen below:
- Ancer, Abraham
- Berger, Daniel
- Bradley, Keegan
- Brehm, Ryan
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Conners, Corey
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason +
- DeChambeau, Bryson
- Donald, Luke +
- Dufner, Jason
- English, Harris
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Fowler, Rickie +
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hagy, Brandon
- Herbert, Lucas
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoag, Bo +
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Howell III, Charles +
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jones, Matt
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knox, Russell
- Kuchar, Matt
- Lahiri, Anirban
- Laird, Martin
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Leishman, Marc
- Lingmerth, David +
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin +
- Lowry, Shane
- Luck, Curtis +
- Malnati, Peter
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William +
- McIlroy, Rory
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Moore, Ryan +
- Moore, Taylor
- Morgan, Jediah
- Morikawa, Collin
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Noren, Alex
- Ortiz, Carlos
- Pak, John
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pereira, Mito
- Perez, Pat
- Piot, James
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reed, Patrick
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Schenk, Adam
- Scott, Adam
- Shepherd, Laird
- Smalley, Alex
- Smith, Cameron
- Snedeker, Brandt +
- Spieth, Jordan
- Stallings, Scott
- Steele, Brendan
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Svensson, Adam +
- Swafford, Hudson
- Theegala, Sahith
- Tringale, Cameron
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Villegas, Camilo +
- Watney, Nick
- Willett, Danny +
- Wise, Aaron
- Wolff, Matthew
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Brandon
- Young, Cameron
- Zalatoris, Will
Alternates:
- Hickok, Kramer
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Stuard, Brian
- Norlander, Henrik
- Redman, Doc
- Sloan, Roger
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Lebioda, Hank
- Tway, Kevin
- Reavie, Chez
- Buckley, Hayden
- Hahn, James
- Hodges, Lee
- Schwab, Matthias
- Wallace, Matt
+ Sponsor Exemption