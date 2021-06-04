DeChambeau-Koepka feud continues in Koepka's absence

Bryson DeChambeau heard plenty of spectators call him, “Brooksy” at Muirfield Village. Koepka is not even playing this week.

DUBLIN, Ohio — The feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is ongoing at the Memorial, even though only one of them is there.

DeChambeau heard plenty of spectators call him, “Brooksy” at Muirfield Village. Koepka is not even playing this week.

That led to some spectators being removed from the course. The beef stems from a leaked video that was never aired.

The video shows Koepka rolling his eyes and using salty terms to describe how he feels about DeChambeau.