DeChambeau-Koepka feud continues in Koepka's absence

Bryson DeChambeau heard plenty of spectators call him, “Brooksy” at Muirfield Village. Koepka is not even playing this week.
Credit: AP
Bryson DeChambeau tees off on the 10th hole during the first round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio — The feud between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is ongoing at the Memorial, even though only one of them is there.

That led to some spectators being removed from the course. The beef stems from a leaked video that was never aired.

The video shows Koepka rolling his eyes and using salty terms to describe how he feels about DeChambeau.

Koepka isn't letting it go. He posted another video Friday offering beer to anyone who had a short day at the Memorial.

