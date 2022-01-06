Billy Horschel wins 2022 Memorial Tournament

Horschel's performance in the final round caught the eyes of spectators as he made birdie on the 10th hole and sunk a 52-foot eagle putt on the 15th hole.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Billy Horschel kept his lead from Saturday through the fourth and final round of the Memorial and managed to come out of the tournament a champion.

Horschel shot par on the final hole and ended the tournament 13 under. He also managed to maintain a four-stroke lead over Aaron Wise late in the round.

Horschel kept his momentum going from his five-shot lead in Saturday's round.

He delivered a gem on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon with a 7-under 65 for the largest 54-hole lead of his career.

Horschel chipped in for a birdie on his opening hole. Everything else was simply solid, with only one other birdie putt outside the 10-foot range.