Badges now on sale for 2022 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village

The 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday will be held May 30 through June 5, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament announced Monday that badges for 2022 are now on sale.

The 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, founded and hosted by golf legend Jack Nicklaus, will be held May 30 through June 5 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

According to officials, patrons who order badges on or before Nov. 15 will receive “the best offers available for next year’s Memorial, including lowest pricing, a $25 food and beverage gift card, the daily ticket pack option designed for patrons to easily share access to the Tournament, a waived order fee (up to a $20 value), and a complimentary set of three Any-Day Practice Round Tickets for every weekly badge or ticket pack purchased.”

Children 18 and under can attend for free with a junior ticket. The ticker includes complimentary grounds access only and children must be accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Any day practice round tickets are also available at $45 and are valid for all three practice rounds.

To purchase badges, you can call the tournament ticket office weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-MT BADGE (877-682-2343) or visit www.memorialbadges.com.

Officials also announced a new private hospitality venue for 2022 known as the Pavilion on 18.

“This premium location, which is undergoing a focused renovation, will present incredible views of the Tournament’s closing hole and provide indoor and outdoor dining, soft seating, and an enhanced exterior space.”

“Over the years the Pavilion has served as a great place to enjoy and watch the Memorial,” said Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Executive Director Dan Sullivan. “Starting in 2022, the experience in that space will become one of the most premium and exclusive offered throughout the central Ohio sports scene. We are excited to introduce the new Pavilion on 18 to individuals and corporations who are seeking the ultimate environment for tournament golf and entertainment.”