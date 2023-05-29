What you need about the 2023 Memorial Tournament

Here's what you need to know about this year's Memorial Tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ohio — The PGA is back in central Ohio on the "course that Jack built" for the 47th annual playing of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Here's what you need to know before you head to Dublin this week.

Tournament Schedule

May 29 - 31 | Practice Rounds - 7 a.m.

May 31 | Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am (Official Pro-Am) - 7 a.m.

May 31 | Memorial Honoree Ceremony - 2 p.m.

June 1 | First Tournament Round - 6:30 a.m.

June 2 | Second Tournament Round - 6:30 a.m.

June 3 | Third Tournament Round - 7 a.m.

June 4 | Final Tournament Round - 7 a.m.

10TV and 97.1 The Fan Roundtable discussion

10TV's Dom Tiberi, Dave Holmes and Adam King are joined by 97.1 The Fan's Tim Hall and Skip Mosic to discuss this year's Memorial Tournament.

2023 Field of Competitors

The group of 120 players features nine past winners of the Memorial and is led by reigning FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy and 2022 PGA TOUR Player of the Year and current world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Course details

Muirfield Village Golf Club is situated on 220 acres, which includes an 11-acre driving range. The 7,533-yard course has a par of 72.





Policies and prohibited items

The Memorial Tournament has set up a web page full of policies and items not allowed for the tournament.

Mobile devices are permitted but there is restricted use:

Devices must be on silent at all times; flash may not be used.

Devices may be used to capture video, audio and photos (content) in all areas throughout Tournament week.

Content may be used for personal purposes (e.g., personal social media); no commercial use.

No live streaming or real-time coverage (e.g., no shot-by-shot coverage).

Data use (e.g., texting) is permitted in all areas throughout Tournament week.

Phone calls are allowed only in designated areas.

Please be respectful of play and do not interfere with players, caddies or media.

All posted signage and instructions from Tournament staff must be observed.

Failure to comply with this policy may result in revocation of your ticket.

Parking

Parking lots

6th Tee Lot - Located off State Route 745/Dublin Road at 10569 Dublin Rd. Patrons who park in the Main Parking Area near the sixth tee should use the "Back Gate" exit behind the Bogey Bar & Grill when leaving the lot. This exit empties out directly onto the O'Shaughnessy Bridge, eliminating the need to wait at the intersection of Glick Road and State Route 745/Dublin Road. Please note that Thursday through Sunday of Tournament week the O'Shaughnessy Bridge is limited to one-way eastbound traffic from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm daily.

Located off State Route 745/Dublin Road at 10569 Dublin Rd. Patrons who park in the Main Parking Area near the sixth tee should use the "Back Gate" exit behind the Bogey Bar & Grill when leaving the lot. This exit empties out directly onto the O'Shaughnessy Bridge, eliminating the need to wait at the intersection of Glick Road and State Route 745/Dublin Road. Please note that Thursday through Sunday of Tournament week the O'Shaughnessy Bridge is limited to one-way eastbound traffic from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm daily. Reserved Parking - Service is available Wednesday - Sunday (pre-paid only), in the 6th Tee Lot. Reserved parking service is limited and sold separately each day. Entrance #6 is directly across the street from the 6th Tee Lot.

- Service is available Wednesday - Sunday (pre-paid only), in the 6th Tee Lot. Reserved parking service is limited and sold separately each day. Entrance #6 is directly across the street from the 6th Tee Lot. Columbus Zoo - Located at 4850 Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065, the Memorial Tournament has partnered with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to offer free public parking for Tournament patrons Thursday (6/1) through Sunday (6/4) from 7 a.m. until one hour after the completion of play. Complimentary shuttles will run continuously to and from the Memorial's main entrance gate.

- Located at 4850 Powell Road, Powell, OH 43065, the Memorial Tournament has partnered with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to offer free public parking for Tournament patrons Thursday (6/1) through Sunday (6/4) from 7 a.m. until one hour after the completion of play. Complimentary shuttles will run continuously to and from the Memorial's main entrance gate. Ashbaugh Lot - Located off Brand Road just east of Muirfield Drive.

Located off Brand Road just east of Muirfield Drive. Disabled Parking - 10569 Dublin Rd., Dublin, OH 43017 (6th Tee Lot) State-issued placard required.

Approved Rideshare Drop-off/Pick-up Locations

6th Tee Lot (10569 Dublin Rd., Dublin, OH 43017)

Gate #15 (8668 Muirfield Dr., Dublin, OH 43017)

On-Street Parking

In addition, there is limited on-street parking available to the public on a first-come-first-serve basis on the following streets: