The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is from May 29 through June 4 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Officials with the Memorial Tournament announced Thursday four early commitments for this year’s field including defending champion Billy Horschel.

Horschel is joined by No. 2-ranked Scottie Scheffler, two-time major champion and reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas and the PGA Tour’s 2021-2022 Rookie of the Year Cameron Young.

Below is a breakdown of each player provided by the Memorial Tournament.

Billy Horschel

Horschel, 36, won his seventh PGA TOUR title with a four-stroke victory at last year’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. With the victory, Horschel became the sixth Memorial Tournament winner to have won the FedExCup crown, joining Patrick Cantlay, Justin Rose, Jim Furyk, Tiger Woods and Vijay Singh. Horschel’s 2021-2022 season also included two runner-up efforts, a total of five top-10 finishes, and a T-20 FedExCup finish, marking the fifth time Horschel produced a top-20 result in the PGA TOUR’s season-long points competition. The Florida native enjoyed a breakthrough year on the PGA TOUR in 2013 with eight top-10 finishes and his first victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The following season he won the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship, the final two events of the year, en route to winning the FedExCup title. This season Horschel has recorded two top-10s and is currently ranked No. 27 in the world and No. 98 in FedExCup points. He will be making his 10th start at this year’s Memorial Tournament where he owns a scoring average of 71.56 and earnings of $2,859,464.44.

Justin Thomas

Thomas, who won his second PGA Championship last May at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla., is arguably one of the more popular and accomplished players of the past decade. With his 2021 win at THE PLAYERS Championship by one stroke over Lee Westwood, Thomas became the fourth player since 1960 to win 14 times on TOUR before turning 28, joining Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Johnny Miller. Thomas, who now owns 15 TOUR titles, has recorded at least one victory each season since joining the PGA TOUR in 2015, including three multi-win campaigns. His best season came in 2016-17, when Thomas won five times, including the PGA Championship for his first major title, won the FedExCup and the Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year. The 29-year-old Kentucky native has recorded two top-10 finishes over 10 starts this season. He is ranked No. 14 in the world and No. 69 in FedExCup points. Thomas has earned $809,410 over his eight starts at the Memorial Tournament to go with a 72.00 scoring average. His best Memorial finish is T-4 in 2017.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler, 26, winner of THE PLAYERS Championship, took the PGA TOUR by storm during the 2021-2022 season recording 11 top-10 finishes, including four runner-up efforts, four wins, and his first major championship at the Masters Tournament. Scheffler capped off his third season on TOUR by winning the Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year. The Texan has continued his inspired play this season with eight top-10 finishes, including two more victories—WM Phoenix Open and THE PLAYERS—to bring his career win total to six. He is currently ranked No. 2 in both the Official World Golf Ranking and FedExCup points. Scheffler has spent a total of 35 weeks ranked No. 1 in the World since first capturing the coveted spot in March of 2022 after winning the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. The PGA TOUR’s 2019-20 Rookie of the Year will be making his third start at this year’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. His best finish at Muirfield Village Golf Club came in 2021 with a third-place effort, and his career-Tournament earnings total $719,820 to go with a 71.00 scoring average.

Cameron Young