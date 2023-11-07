New Albany teen golfer qualifies for LPGA Dana Open

Mia Hammond, of New Albany, has qualified for the LPGA’s Dana Open near Toledo.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — A teenage girl from central Ohio is one step closer to fulfilling her dreams of playing professional golf.

Mia Hammond, of New Albany, has qualified for the LPGA’s Dana Open near Toledo. The event is taking place through Sunday at the Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania.

The incoming high school sophomore fired a 5 under 66 on Monday to qualify for the tour.

Mia says she has played in other big tournaments, such as U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2022. But she knows this tournament is not like the others.

“This week is going to be so much more than the U.S. Amateur. Way more competition, higher stake, but I think I’m ready for it,” she said.

Mia says she has loved the game of golf since she was 3 years old when her father handed her her first set of clubs.

Mia started playing competitively when she was 7.

Since then, she has competed in more than 90 tournaments — in which she has won more than 60 of them in 10 different states.

She has visited some of the most well-known courses, including Muirfield Village, PGA National, Highland Meadows and Torrey Pines South.

Mia says her dream is to play professional golf on the LPGA Tour after playing for a top college team.