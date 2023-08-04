Play was suspended at 3:12 p.m. for the remainder of the third round. The tournament is planned, for now, on still finishing on Sunday.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The third round of the Masters has been suspended for the rest of the day after rain brought a halt to play at 3:12 p.m. at Augusta National on Saturday.

The third round is set to resume on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. as CBS will air live coverage of the remainder of the third round, Augusta National Golf Club officials said.

Despite the stoppage in play on Saturday, the Masters Tournament is planning on having its prestigious Sunday finish with a split-tee start to the final round. Golfers will tee off on hole Nos. 1 and 10, respectively, at 12:30 p.m.

The live CBS broadcast will stick its original air time of the final round from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Patrons were seen leaving the grounds shortly after the horn blew Saturday afternoon, but will look forward to getting back on the grounds at 7 a.m. Sunday morning for what should be an exciting finish in a day filled with golf.