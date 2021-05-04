Dublin golfer wins Drive, Chip & Putt Championship

Brady Barnum earned the title in the Boys 10-11 age division.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Brady Barnum, from Dublin, won the Boys 10-11 age division of the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

Barnum, whose home course is Muirfield Village, sank his first putt from 30 feet and his second shot stopped seven inches away from the hole, securing the title.

He also won the drive portion for his age group with a drive of 249.8 yards.

"I put a lot of hard work into this and it's a privilege to be here at Augusta," Barnum said.

"COVID made things really hard. I've always wanted to get here," Barnum said in an interview after the competition.

"It feels really good to win here before I even grow old and maybe I play The Masters," he said.

Barnum started playing golf at the age of three when his dad took him to his first lesson.

Heard it here first, see you at the 2038 Masters, Brady Barnum 🤣! #DriveChipandPutt pic.twitter.com/3oV7jgiZes — Drive, Chip & Putt (@DriveChipPutt) April 4, 2021