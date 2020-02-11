Fortress Obetz to host OHSAA football championships

Fortress Obetz can hold 8,000 guests but crowds will be limited to 1,500 due to attendance limitations set by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OBETZ, Ohio — The 2020 Ohio High School Athletic Association football championships will be hosted at Fortress Obetz this season.

The Division I state championship will happen on Friday, Nov. 13.

Divisions II-IV will play its championship games on Nov. 20, 21 and 22 with two games each day.

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton hosted the football finals for the past three years.

Fortress Obetz has an 8,000-seat grandstand which will be used to keep 1,500 fans socially distanced as part of the state-set attendance limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the current 2020 OHSAA Football State Championships schedule:

Friday, November 13 – Division I state championship, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Friday, November 20 – Division II, III or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 – Division II, III, IV, V, VI or VII state championship, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, Noon

Sunday, November 22 – Division IV, V or VI state championship, 5 p.m