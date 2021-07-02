Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

He rose in prominence when he beat Muhammed Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

LAS VEGAS — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

A release from a public relations firm says Spinks died Friday night.

His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.

Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammed Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

As an amateur boxer, Spinks represented the United States in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, where he won a gold medal. He won his first medal, a bronze, during the 1974 World Championships. In 1975, Spinks earned a silver medal at the Pan America Games.

Spinks and his trademark smile became famous July 1978 when he defeated Ali in Las Vegas. Ali outweighed Spinks by 25 pounds.

Spinks served in the Marines, where he developed his passion for boxing. He was inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame in August 2017 along with his brother Michael Spinks, Thomas Hearns and Ken Norton.