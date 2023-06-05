From Grove City to the Kentucky Derby

Jareth Loveberry reached his ultimate dream and is now preparing for his first-ever Run for the Roses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Kentucky Derby is considered the fastest two minutes in sports but the road to Churchill Downs has been long for Jareth Loveberry.

The jockey began his career 18 years ago.

Loveberry, a Michigan native, came to Columbus and Beulah Park to ride in the winters. It was there that he met his future wife, Stacie.

He spent nearly eight years of his career racing at Beulah Park before his career began to really take off.

He moved away from Columbus, but much of his family still lives in the Grove City area. They watch all of Loveberry's races and root for him.

To qualify for the Kentucky Derby is a long process, but there sat no better chance in Loveberry's career than this year riding on Two Phil's.

After finishing second in a qualifying race in January, the idea of racing in the Derby became a reality for the jockey and horse until an injury tried to get in their way.

While entering the gates at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans, Loveberry suffered a hairline fracture in his leg, an injury that almost ended his season.

"I knew what kind of horse this was and the opportunity to be in a Kentucky Derby - I've been racing 18 years and this is my first chance at it," Loveberry said. "...I was just laying there in so much pain like 'man, am I really going to miss this chance?'"

Just three weeks after the injury though, Loveberry was back on a horse and preparing to race in the Jeff Ruby Stakes.