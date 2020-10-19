What will game days look like on Ohio State campus this year? University officials provide update

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed at the Ohio State University football games.

University officials plan to talk about protocols, safety and game day logistics Monday afternoon at 4:30.

Ohio State will focus on making sure fans celebrate safely and responsibly by "homegating" instead of tailgating and encouraging people to follow health and safety guidelines.