What will game days look like on Ohio State campus this year? University officials provide update

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, fans will not be allowed at Ohio State football games this year.
University officials plan to talk about protocols, safety and game day logistics Monday afternoon at 4:30.
Ohio State will focus on making sure fans celebrate safely and responsibly by "homegating" instead of tailgating and encouraging people to follow health and safety guidelines.
Scheduled to speak on the virtual call this afternoon are Director of Athletics Gene Smith, Ohio State Police Chief Tracy Hahn, Assistant AD of Event Management Ericka Hoon and Assistant AD of Ticketing Brett Scarbrough.