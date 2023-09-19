10 Things To Know: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

The Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season. This time, it will be against a top 10 opponent.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 6 Ohio State has its first big game of the season. The Buckeyes will travel to South Bend to take on No. 9 Notre Dame Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes opened as 3-point favorites against the Fighting Irish. Quarterback Kyle McCord will have his first real test. The first three games of the season gave him a taste of what it's like to be a starting quarterback and Ryan Day believes he is ready for the challenge.

Here's this week's 10 Things To Know:

1.) This is the eighth meeting between Ohio State a and Notre Dame and the fifth consecutive, since 1996, where both are in the top 10 of the Associated Press poll.

2.) The Fighting Irish won their first two games against the Buckeyes in 1935 and 1936. Ohio State won the next five matchups in 1995, 1996, 2006, 2016 and 2022.

3.) Ohio State (956 wins) and Notre Dame (942) rank second and fourth, respectively, in all-time college football wins.

4.) The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish are tied for first all-time (along with Oklahoma) with seven Heisman Trophy winners apiece.

5.) The Buckeyes' defense has allowed just 20 points through the first three games. This is the fewest points allowed at this point in 48 years.

6.) The Buckeyes defense has yet to give up a point in the second half.

7.) Marvin Harrison Jr. tied Cris Carter for fifth-place in school history with nine 100-yard receiving games.

8.) Last Saturday's game against Western Kentucky was the first game the Buckeyes scored at least 60 points since last year's 77-21 win against Toledo.

9.) Tommy Eichenberg's big brother was Notre Dame's left tackle from 2018 to 2020. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the second round.