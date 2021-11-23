x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio State Football

Newborns at Wexner Medical Center wrapped in "Beat ?ichigan" blankets all this week

One of the cutest traditions when it comes to The Ga❌e.
Credit: Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Beat ❌ichigan" week comes with so many traditions but one of them remains to be the cutest.

Babies born this week at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in special "Beat ❌ichigan!" swaddles (with permission from the parents, of course).

This year's game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will determine the winner of the Big Ten East and which will go to Indianapolis for the conference's championship game.

The two will meet Saturday in Ann Arbor with kickoff scheduled for noon.

Ohio State Football: Recent Coverage ⬇️

RELATED: WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-TTUN week

RELATED: C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player & Freshman of the Week

In Other News

Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-TTUN week