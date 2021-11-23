Newborns at Wexner Medical Center wrapped in "Beat ?ichigan" blankets all this week

One of the cutest traditions when it comes to The Ga❌e.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Beat ❌ichigan" week comes with so many traditions but one of them remains to be the cutest.

Babies born this week at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will be wrapped in special "Beat ❌ichigan!" swaddles (with permission from the parents, of course).

This year's game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines will determine the winner of the Big Ten East and which will go to Indianapolis for the conference's championship game.