'We're all the way live': Ohio State planning for full Ohio Stadium for home opener

If things stay the course, Ohio Stadium will be back at full capacity this fall.

In an interview on Tuesday with 10TV’s Dom Tiberi, athletic director Gene Smith said that Ohio State is planning to bring back fans for the 2021 season.

“We’re going all the way live,” he said.

Smith added they are hopeful there are no spikes in cases with any variants but as of now the university is planning for a full stadium and tailgating come the team’s home opener against Oregon on Sept. 11.

“I know for our Oregon game it’s going to be really refreshing for everyone to see the Shoe filled,” he said.

By the time of the opener, it will have been nearly 22 months since the Buckeyes played in front of fans in Columbus.

After the 2020 season was pushed back to October, the Big Ten Conference limited fans in the stands to just family members.