WATCH: Ryan Day provides update on Ohio State's fall camp

The Buckeyes are set to open the 2021 season at Minnesota on Sept. 2.

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day provided an update on the Buckeyes' fall camp on Monday.

Day is entering his third full season as Ohio State's head coach with a 23-2 record.

Ohio State won its fourth straight Big Ten Championship in 2020 and defeated Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal before losing to Alabama in the National Championship Game.