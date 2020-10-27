WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Penn State week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day is holding his weekly press conference Tuesday as the Buckeyes prepare for a primetime matchup against the Nittany Lions.
Watch Day's press interview live in the video player above or on the 10TV Facebook page. Expected to start at noon.
No. 3 Ohio State will travel to Happy Valley Saturday to take on No. 18 Penn State; kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m.
The Buckeyes were dominant last week in their season debut, defeating the Nebraska Cornhuskers 52-17 at Ohio Stadium. Penn State fell to Indiana in a stunning overtime loss.
Ohio State vs. Penn State: What you need to know
- ESPN’s College Gameday will be on-site in State College this Saturday. Ohio State will tie Alabama for the most Gameday appearances with 48.
- Ohio State and Penn State will be meeting for the 34th time overall. The Buckeyes hold a 20-14 lead and have won seven of the last nine games.
- Three of the last five meetings have been one-possession games with two of them being decided by one point.
- Ohio State has won five of its last six games at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium.