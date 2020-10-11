WATCH: Ryan Day press conference | Ohio State-Maryland week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State travels to College Park Saturday to take on Maryland; kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.
The Buckeyes (3-0) are coming off a 49-27 win over Rutgers last Saturday night while Maryland (2-1) won its second straight by topping Penn State, 35-19.
Watch Ryan Day's press conference in the video player below:
About the matchup (Info provided by Ohio State Athletics)
- The Buckeyes are 6-0 all-time against Maryland and 3-0 in games played at Maryland Stadium. Five of the six meetings were wins of 20 or more points for the Buckeyes, including the last time the two teams met in Ohio Stadium (a 62-14 victory in 2017).
- In its last trip to College Park, Ohio State overcame a 14-point third quarter deficit and won a wild, back-and-forth game, 52-51, in overtime as Dwayne Haskins threw for three touchdowns and ran for three more.
- Ohio State has never scored fewer than 49 points against Maryland and is averaging 58.3 points per game in the six meetings.
- The Buckeyes have three Maryland natives on their roster: LB Mitchell Melton (Silver Spring, Md.), SAF Bryson Shaw (Eldersburg, Md.) and DT Taron Vincent (Baltimore, Md.)