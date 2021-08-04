WATCH: Ryan Day holds press conference on Ohio State's first day of fall practice

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is speaking as the team finished its first day of practice Wednesday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State University football is less than 30 days away and head coach Ryan Day is discussing the team's first day of practice for the upcoming season.

This season will be Day's third year as the Buckeyes' head coach, with a career record of 23-2 and 17 consecutive regular-season wins.

The practice comes as three quarterbacks who have never completed a pass in a college game battle to earn the starting role in the Buckeyes' first game on Sept. 2 against Minnesota.

In June, the university announced they are hoping to have the Shoe at full capacity after COVID-19 prevented fans from gathering at stadiums across the country.

The last time fans packed Ohio Stadium was November 2019.