WATCH: Ohio State offense talks about playing Alabama ahead of title game

The Buckeyes will take on Alabama Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Head coach Ryan Day and several members of the offense for the Ohio State University football team are scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday about the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship.

The following team members are scheduled to speak Thursday and the press conference will be able to seen in the player above.

Head Coach Ryan Day

OC Kevin Wilson

G Wyatt Davis

TE Luke Farrell

QB Justin Fields

WR Chris Olave

C Josh Myers