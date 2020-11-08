Urban Meyer 'heartbroken' for Ohio State players, doubts spring season will happen

In an interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi, Meyer said there is one group of people that matter in this situation, the student-athletes.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer says he is heartbroken after the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

Meyer also says he doesn't have much faith in the conference being able to move the season to the spring.

In an interview with 10TV's Dom Tiberi, Meyer said there is one group of people that matter in this situation, the student-athletes.

"That was a great team that worked really hard... [did] all the right things," Meyer explained.

Meyer specifically referenced defensive end Jonathon Cooper, a 2020 team captain, who returned to Ohio State as a fifth-year senior.

Cooper was injured last season and only played in four games.

When asked about the possibility of a spring football season for the Big Ten, Meyer says he doesn't see it happening.