Trio of Buckeyes named to Walter Camp Preseason All-American Team

Three members of the Ohio State Buckeyes were selected to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, right tackle Thayer Munford and defensive tackle Haskell Garrett were all named to the first team.

Olave led the Buckeyes in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns during the 2020 season.

In his career, he has 111 receptions for 1,775 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Munford is entering his fourth season as a starter and was selected as a first team All-Big Ten last season.

Garrett earned first team All-American honors from CBS Sports in 2020 where he racked up 20 tackles, four tackles-for-loss and a pair of sacks.