Tracking the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 NFL Draft

This weekend, fans will find out where this year's Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.
Credit: Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State plays Rutgers on Saturday, November 7,2020.

It's the time of the year: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.

Here's a look at this year's draft class and where they're selected.

  • Tuf Borland - Linebacker
  • Baron Browning - Linebacker
  • Drue Chrisman - Punter
  • Jonathon Cooper - Defensive End
  • Wyatt Davis - Guard
  • Luke Farrell - Tight End
  • Blake Haubeil - Kicker
  • Justin Hilliard - Linebacker
  • Josh Myers - Center
  • Trey Sermon - Running Back
  • Tommy Togiai - Defensive Tackle
  • Shaun Wade - Cornerback

Selected

Justin Fields | Quarterback | Round 1 | Pick 11 | Chicago Bears

In two seasons with Ohio State, Fields led the Buckeyes to a 20-2 record with two Big Ten titles and back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields was a two-time Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the Big Ten Conference.

He was first-team All-Big Ten in both of his seasons. Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner. 

Pete Werner | Linebacker | Round 2 | Pick 60 | New Orleans Saints