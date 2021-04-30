Tracking the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 NFL Draft

It's the time of the year: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.
Here's a look at this year's draft class and where they're selected.
- Tuf Borland - Linebacker
- Baron Browning - Linebacker
- Drue Chrisman - Punter
- Jonathon Cooper - Defensive End
- Wyatt Davis - Guard
- Luke Farrell - Tight End
- Blake Haubeil - Kicker
- Justin Hilliard - Linebacker
- Josh Myers - Center
- Trey Sermon - Running Back
- Tommy Togiai - Defensive Tackle
- Shaun Wade - Cornerback
Selected
Justin Fields | Quarterback | Round 1 | Pick 11 | Chicago Bears
In two seasons with Ohio State, Fields led the Buckeyes to a 20-2 record with two Big Ten titles and back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff.
Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Fields was a two-time Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the Big Ten Conference.
He was first-team All-Big Ten in both of his seasons. Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner.
Pete Werner | Linebacker | Round 2 | Pick 60 | New Orleans Saints