Tracking the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 NFL Draft

This weekend, fans will find out where this year's Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.

It's the time of the year: The NFL Draft is underway and Ohio State fans will find out where the next class of Buckeyes will be heading at the next level.

Here's a look at this year's draft class and where they're selected.

Tuf Borland - Linebacker

Baron Browning - Linebacker

Drue Chrisman - Punter

Jonathon Cooper - Defensive End

Wyatt Davis - Guard

Luke Farrell - Tight End

Blake Haubeil - Kicker

Justin Hilliard - Linebacker

Josh Myers - Center

Trey Sermon - Running Back

Tommy Togiai - Defensive Tackle

Shaun Wade - Cornerback

Selected

Justin Fields | Quarterback | Round 1 | Pick 11 | Chicago Bears

In two seasons with Ohio State, Fields led the Buckeyes to a 20-2 record with two Big Ten titles and back-to-back appearances in the College Football Playoff.

Fields threw for 5,373 yards with 63 touchdowns. He also ran for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Fields was a two-time Graham–George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year in the Big Ten Conference.

He was first-team All-Big Ten in both of his seasons. Fields was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and the 2020 Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner.