The five-star quarterback becomes the eighth player to verbally commit to the Buckeyes in 2022.

The top quarterback in the 2022 class committed to Ohio State Thursday night.

Quinn Ewers, from Southlake, Texas, announced his decision on Twitter.

Ewers reopened his recruitment in October when he de-committed from Texas.

