Tony Curcillo, Woody Hayes’ first quarterback, passes away at 89

Curcillo was recruited by and played for Wes Fesler for one season before spending two seasons under Hayes.

Tony Curcillo, who was the starting quarterback for Woody Hayes' first Ohio State team, passed away on Tuesday. He was 89.

“Our father would be honored to be remembered for his love of Ohio State University,” son David Curcillo said, “and for the privilege he had of being the first quarterback for Woody Hayes. He was also very proud of the fact that he was probably the oldest, for a while, of all the Ohio State quarterbacks.”

Curcillo was recruited by and played for Wes Fesler for one season before spending two seasons under Hayes.

In 1951, he threw for 912 yards, the most in school history at the time, and completed 58 of 133 passes with six touchdowns.

That season he also threw for single-game records with 292 passing yards and six total touchdowns. Those touchdowns would stay as a school record for 65 years.

In 1952, Curcillo moved to linebacker and fullback where he earned all-Big Ten Conference honors.

Curcillo graduated with a degree in sociology, he was drafted by the Chicago Cardinals with the 63rd overall pick.

After two years in the United States Army, he had a successful career in the Canadian Football League for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, winning a Grey Cup with the team in 1957.