Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was named a Co-Defensive Player of the Week by the Big Ten Conference on Monday.

The senior from Cleveland recorded a season high 14 tackles including two tackles-for-loss in the Buckeyes’ 52-21 win over Wisconsin. Eight of his tackles came in the first half as Ohio State took a 31-7 lead into the half.

With his help, Ohio State held the Badgers to just 168 total yards through the first three quarters and running back Braelon Allen to 67 yards on 15 carries.

Eichenberg shares the honor with Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather.

This is Eichenberg’s first Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors of his career. The last Buckeye to earn this award was Tommy Togiai in November 2020.

Earlier this year, the linebacker was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Notre Dame. He finished that game with a team-high nine tackles while adding three tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

Eichenberg leads the team in total tackles (33), tackles for loss (5.0 for minus 15 yards) and is tied with three other players for the lead with two sacks.

Through four games, Ohio State’s defense has top 25 national rankings in total defense (18th, 283.0 yards/game), passing defense (22nd, 171.8 yards/game), scoring defense (21st, 16.0 points/game) and tackles for loss (17th, 30.0).

The Buckeyes wrap up a five-game homestand Saturday when they host Rutgers for a 3:30 p.m. kick.

2022 Ohio State Players of the Week

Offensive

Sept. 12 - Marvin Harrison Jr. (7 receptions, 184 yards, 3 TDs vs. Arkansas State)

Sept. 19 - C.J. Stroud (22-of-27, 367 yards, 5 TDs vs. Toledo)

Defensive