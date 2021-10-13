Thayer Munford named semifinalist for Lombardi Award

Munford, a team captain, has played in 51 career games with 38 starts for the Buckeyes.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's Thayer Munford is one of the 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award which goes to the nation's top offensive or defensive lineman or linebacker.

He moved from tackle to guard this season, helping the Buckeyes to the nation's No. 1 overall total offense (563.2 yards/game), No. 3 scoring offense (48.5 points/game) and No. 3 rushing offense in yards per attempt (6.2).

Ohio State has given up just eight sacks in six games, the second-best total in the Big Ten.

A Cincinnati native who finished his high school career at Massillon, Munford was a first-team All-Big Ten choice in 2020 by both the coaches and media.

Munford graduated in August with his degree in sport industry.

He chose to come back for his “super senior” season in 2021 and was a preseason First Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

In August, he was given the honor of receiving the Block “0” jersey, which honors Bill Willis, an All-American and national champion for the Buckeyes in the 1940s who went on to break the color barrier in the National Football League.