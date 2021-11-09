C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for 2nd time

Stroud threw for 484 yards and three touchdowns in the game against Oregon on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Week award for the second straight game.

Making his second career start and first at Ohio Stadium, Stroud completed 35 of 54 passes on Saturday for 484 yards and three touchdowns against Oregon.

Stroud's yardage total is the second-most in a single game in school history, topped only by Dwayne Haskins' 499 yards in the 2018 Big Ten Championship Game against Northwestern.

His 35 competitions and 54 attempts are also second-most in a single game.

Stroud earned the same honors last week when he threw for 294 yards on 13 completions and four touchdowns against Minnesota.

Those 294 yards are the second-most by a Buckeye quarterback making the first start of their career since 2000.

Through the first two games, Stroud leads the Big Ten and ranks among the top five nationally in passing TDs (7), passing yards (778) and yards per game (389.0). He’s also 20th in passing efficiency (174.3).