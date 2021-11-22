C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player & Freshman of the Week

Ohio State wraps up the regular season this Saturday in Ann Arbor against That Team Up North.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has been named the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week after his performance against Michigan State on Saturday.

Stroud completed 32-of-35 passes for 432 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 56-7 win over the Spartans.

The six scores by Stroud happened in the first half to give Ohio State a 49-0 lead. Stroud left the game midway through the third quarter.

The six touchdowns tied a single-game school record and is the only Big Ten quarterback to pass for six in a game this season.

Stroud completed 17 consecutive passes in the first half to set a school record, a total that is third all-time in Big Ten Conference history.

The Buckeyes’ previous record of 16 was held by J.T. Barrett (2017 vs. Penn State) and Justin Fields (2020 vs. Nebraska and Penn State).

This is the second time Stroud has been named Offensive Player of the Week and his seventh Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Ohio State wraps up the regular season this Saturday in Ann Arbor against That Team Up North.

---

Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Sept. 6: C.J. Stroud | 13-of-22, 294 yards, 4 TDs

Sept. 13: C.J. Stroud | 35-of-54, 484 yards, 3 TDs

Sept. 20: TreVeyon Henderson | 24 carries, 277 yards, 3 TDs

Sept. 27: Kyle McCord | 13-of-18, 319 yards, 2 TDs

Oct. 4: C.J. Stroud | 17-of-23, 330 yards, 5 TDs

Oct. 11: C.J. Stroud | 24-of-33, 406 yards, 5 TDs

Oct. 25: C.J. Stroud | 21-of-28, 266 yards, 4 TDs

Nov. 15: C.J. Stroud | 31-of-38, 361 yards, 5 TDs

Nov. 22: C.J. Stroud | 32-of-35, 432 yards, 6 TDs

Big Ten Offensive Players of the Week

Sept. 20: TreVeyon Henderson | 24 carries, 277 yards, 3 TDs

Oct. 4: C.J. Stroud | 17-of-23, 330 yards, 5 TDs

Nov. 15: Garrett Wilson | 10 catches, 126 yards, 3 TDs; 1 rush, 51 yards, 1 TD

Nov. 22: C.J. Stroud | 32-of-35, 432 yards, 6 TDs

Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week