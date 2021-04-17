Stroud, McCord throw 2TDs each in Ohio State's Spring Game

Ohio State fans got their first chance to see the group of guys vying to be the next starting quarterback for the Buckeyes at the team’s Spring Game on Saturday.

For the first half, the Buckeyes were divided up into two equal squads with C.J. Stroud starting for Team Brutus and Jack Miller III and Kyle McCord with Team Buckeye.

Miller took his team downfield on the opening drive, completing 6-of-8 passes, before throwing an interception to cornerback Ryan Watts near the goal line.

Stroud opened up with completions to wideouts Emeka Egbuka and Chris Olave for 15 and 40 yards respectively before finding Marvin Harrison Jr. four plays later for the game's first points.

McCord saw his first snaps on Team Buckeyes’ second possession, opening with a 55-yard pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

However, the drive would end with a missed 41-yard field goal from Jake Seibert.

In the second quarter, Stroud got his second touchdown pass to Olave on a drive that took up 13 plays.

Team Buckeye responded with their own double-digit drive led by McCord who threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

In the second half, the game switched the format to the offense vs. defense where running back Steele Chambers scored the game's only touchdown on the ground.

McCord then threw his second touchdown, this one to tight end Joe Royer, before quarterback Jagger LaRoe scored on a 20-yard pass to wide receiver Sam Wiglusz to end the game.

Stroud finished the game 16-22 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. While McCord threw for 184 yards with two scores completing 12 of 17 attempts.

Miller went 17-30 for 128 yards and one interception with LaRoe going 5-6 for 75 yards and a score.

Egbuka led the wideouts with 123 yards on seven catches while Wilson and Olave finished with 85 and 57 yards respectively.

On the defensive side, freshman defensive end Jack Sawyer had three sacks for Team Brutus.