Stroud, Henderson named finalists for freshman of the year award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two members of the Ohio State football team were named finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.

The list of five finalists includes quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Ohio State is the only school with multiple finalists.

Stroud threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns as a first-year starter in 2021. The Heisman Trophy finalist also became the first player to win the Big Ten's freshman, quarterback and offensive player of the year awards in the same season.

Stroud is also a finalist for Manning Award.

Henderson rushed for 1,165 yards and scored a school freshman-record 19 touchdowns this season. Henderson broke Archie Griffin's freshman rushing record with 270 yards on the ground against Tulsa.

The winner will be announced on Jan. 10.