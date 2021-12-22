Stroud, Henderson named finalists for freshman of the year award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two members of the Ohio State football team were named finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, presented by the Maxwell Football Club of Philadelphia.
The list of five finalists includes quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Ohio State is the only school with multiple finalists.
Stroud threw for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns as a first-year starter in 2021. The Heisman Trophy finalist also became the first player to win the Big Ten's freshman, quarterback and offensive player of the year awards in the same season.
Stroud is also a finalist for Manning Award.
Henderson rushed for 1,165 yards and scored a school freshman-record 19 touchdowns this season. Henderson broke Archie Griffin's freshman rushing record with 270 yards on the ground against Tulsa.
The winner will be announced on Jan. 10.
The Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award has been presented to the College Freshman Player of the Year since 2018 and is named in honor of Shaun Alexander, a former standout at the University of Alabama and with the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. Past winners include; Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) - 2018, Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)-2019 and Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) – 2020.