C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for fifth time

Stroud completed 21-of-28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns against Indiana in a 54-7 victory.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has earned his fifth Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Week honors on Monday.

Stroud completed 21-of-28 passes for 266 yards and four touchdowns against Indiana in a 54-7 victory.

He led the Buckeyes to touchdowns on all six of its first-half possessions as they led 44-7 at the break.

Stroud is currently second in the nation in quarterback rating (192.7), sixth in touchdown passes (18) and seventh in yards per game (327.5).

In the last three games, he's completing 73.8% of his passes (62-of-84) for 1,002 yards with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions.

A Buckeye has been named the conference's freshman of the week after all seven of its games this season.

Along with Stroud's five honors, running back TreVeyon Henderson and quarterback Kyle McCord earned the honor on Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, respectively.

The school record for most Freshman of the Week awards is seven by J.T. Barrett in 2014.

No. 5 Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium to take on No. 20 Penn State Saturday night. The Buckeyes will debut an all-scarlet uniform.

Big Ten Freshman of the Week