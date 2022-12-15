Marvin Harrison Jr. leads group of 6 All-Americans for Ohio State in 2022

Harrison Jr. is Ohio State’s first-ever unanimous All-American at wide receiver in program history.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six Ohio State Buckeyes have earned All-American honors for the 2022 season including unanimous first-team wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

The sophomore, who was named the Big Ten’s wide receiver of the year, caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Biletnikoff finalist ranked fourth nationally in touchdown receptions, ninth in yards per game and 19th in receptions.

Five organizations currently determine unanimous and consensus All-America status: The Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, The Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association and the Football Writers Association of America.

Ohio State has produced 37 unanimous All-Americans and four in the last four years. Wyatt Davis earned the distinction in 2020 along with a pair of Buckeyes – Chase Young and Jeff Okudah – in 2019.

The Buckeyes have also produced 92 consensus All-Americans – the second-most of any program nationally – including offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. this season.

In his first year as a starting tackle, Johnson Jr. anchored a line that gave up the third-fewest tackles for loss and the fifth-fewest sacks. The Cincinnati native was a first team All-Big Ten selection and semifinalist for the Outland Trophy.

Headlining Ohio State’s group of second team All-Americans was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who earned a spot on three teams: Walter Camp Football Foundation, CBS Sports, AFCA.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg was a second team All-American by five different organizations. His teammate on the defensive side of the ball, safety Ronnie Hickman, was a second team choice by the Associated Press.

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who started all 11 games that he played in, earned first team honors from CBS Sports and second team accolades from the Associated Press and Sporting News.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. – First Team: Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, CBS Sports, The Athletic, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association

OT Paris Johnson Jr. – First Team: Walter Camp Foundation, The Athletic, Football Writers Association of American and American Football Coaches Association; Second Team: Associated Press

LB Tommy Eichenberg – Second Team: Walter Camp Foundation, CBS Sports, Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press and The Sporting News

QB C.J. Stroud – Second Team: Walter Camp Foundation, CBS Sports and American Football Coaches Association

OT Dawand Jones – First Team: CBS Sports; Second Team: Associated Press and The Sporting News