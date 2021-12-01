x
Ohio State RB Trey Sermon taken to hospital after being injured in title game

Running back Trey Sermon appears to be done for the night after an apparent injury on the team's opening drive of the National Championship Game.
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon warms up before an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon left the national championship game against No. 1 Alabama with an injury Monday night and did not return.

Sermon was taken to the locker room after the Buckeyes' first offensive series, during which he carried the ball once for 2 yards.

Master Teague III, who began the season as the starter, was in for the second series and had three carries, including an 8-yard run for a touchdown. Teague scored again from four yards out in the second quarter after the Buckeyes recovered an Alabama fumble.

Sermon, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, broke out with 331 rushing yards in the Big Ten championship and another 193 yards in the semifinal win over Clemson.

Ohio State was already without kicker Blake Haubeil and defensive lineman Tommy Togiai and defensive end Tyreke Smith. They were included in Ohio State's status report released before the game.

Running back Miyan Williams, who had some significant runs against Clemson, also was listed as unavailable after tweeting on Saturday that he didn't make the trip to Miami.