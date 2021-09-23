Ryan Day: C.J. Stroud to rest this week, likely only play in 'emergency situation'

The Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback will only play in an emergency situation in the game against Akron on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will likely only play in an "emergency situation" in Saturday's game against Akron, head coach Ryan Day said.

Day first announced Stroud's status on Thursday during an interview on 97.1 The Fan.

Stroud has put up some great numbers — thanks in part to his All-American receivers — but he has made a bunch of freshman mistakes and doesn’t look comfortable yet. Stroud has thrown for 963 yards but has eight touchdowns against three interceptions.

He said after last week’s game that his arm has been hurting, too.

Day did not name a starter for Saturday's home game. It will either be Kyle McCord or Jack Miller III. Day said Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is unavailable.

When speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon, Day said he didn't think Stroud's situation was serious but felt that "some rest would go a long way."