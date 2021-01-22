x
WATCH: Ryan Day reflects on last season, looks ahead to 2021 campaign

Day said Friday that co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison is retiring at the month.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day watches his team during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game against Alabama, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day held a press conference Friday morning as the team looks ahead to the 2021-2022 season.

The Buckeyes lost the national title to Alabama by a score of 52-24.

It was the end of an up and down season for the Big Ten Champion Buckeyes, with some games being canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

Ohio State is also losing several key players to the pro ranks including quarterback Justin Fields, linebacker Pete Werner, defensive Tommy Togiai, and running back Trey Sermon among others.

Wide receiver Chris Olave, offensive tackle Thayer Munford and tight end Jeremy Ruckert are among those returning for another year. 

