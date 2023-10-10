Ryan Day discusses upcoming matchup against Purdue in weekly press conference

The Buckeyes (5-0) will travel to West Lafayette on Saturday to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-4).

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is speaking with the media Tuesday to discuss the Buckeyes' upcoming matchup on the road against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Buckeyes (5-0) will come into West Lafayette after taking down Maryland 37-17 last week at Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes rallied after a sluggish start to the game and continued issues with the run game. McCord hit some critical passes, and the Ohio State defense held Maryland to 106 rushing yards and managed to contain Taulia Taglovailoa.

The Boilermakers (2-4) will host the Buckeyes after falling to Iowa 20-14 on the road last week. It was the fewest points the Boilermakers scored all season after coming off a season-high 44 points in their win over Illinois the previous week. They dominated in time of possession, but could get nothing out of their offense, which went 9 of 19 on third down.

Ohio State's 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 – at Indiana | W 23-3

Sept. 9 – Youngstown State | W 35-7

Sept. 16 – Western Kentucky | W 63-10

Sept. 23 – at Notre Dame | W 17-14

Sept. 30 – Off

Oct. 7 – Maryland | W 37-17

*Oct. 14 – at Purdue

*Oct. 21 – Penn State

*Oct. 28 – at Wisconsin

*Nov. 4 – at Rutgers

Nov. 11 – Michigan State (7:30 p.m.; NBC)

*Nov. 18 – Minnesota

Nov. 25 – at Michigan (noon; FOX)

Dec. 2 – Big Ten Championship Game (8 p.m.; FOX)