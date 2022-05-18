Ryan Day set to receive contract extension, pay increase to $9.5 million per year

Four other coaches at Ohio State could also receive new contracts or extensions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day is set to receive a contract extension and pay increase pending approval by the Board of Trustees.

Day would receive a two-year contract extension to keep him as the head coach of the Buckeyes through the 2028 season.

Additionally, Day’s compensation would increase from $7.6 million annually to $9.5 million annually with a base salary of $2 million per year.

During his time in Columbus, Day has led Ohio State to a 34-4 record, including a 23-1 mark in the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes have won two Big Ten championships and made two appearances in the College Football Playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

If approved, Day would be tied with Michigan State's Mel Tucker as the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten. Last year, the Spartans gave Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract.

Nationally, Day would be equal with LSU's Brian Kelly and just behind Alabama's Nick Saban and USC's Lincoln Riley.

The Board of Trustees will also vote on extensions for men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and men’s hockey coach Steve Rohlik and new contracts for women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff and men’s lacrosse coach Nick Myers.

Holtmann would receive a three-year extension that would keep him in Columbus through the 2027-28 season and a salary adjustment of $500,000 to raise his annual compensation to $3.5 million with a base salary of $1 million.

In five years, Holtmann’s teams have won at least 20 games and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament in every year it was held.

McGuff would receive a new, four-year contract with a base salary of $675,000 and annual compensation of $1.05 million. The contract starts July 1 and extends through the 2025-26 season.

McGuff just finished his ninth year with Ohio State, leading them to a 25-7 record and a regular-season Big Ten championship and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Myers, who is in his 14th year leading the men’s lacrosse program, is the all-time winningest coach and his teams have earned four NCAA Tournament berths.

He will receive a new, five-year contract through the 2027 season.

Rohlik, who just completed his ninth year as the head coach of the men’s hockey team, is a two-time Big Ten coach of the year and a two-time national coach of the year finalist.

His contract extension would be for two years through the 2025-26 season.