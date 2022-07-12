Ryan Day named to 2022 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Day is joined by fellow Big Ten coaches Paul Chryst, Kirk Ferentz, Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day is one of 20 coaches on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Dodd Trophy.

Named after legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the trophy is given to the coach of a team "who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity."

Day is entering his fourth full season leading Ohio State. He is currently 34-4 overall with a 23-1 record in the Big Ten with two conference championships.

The Big Ten Conference has the second most nominees at five: Paul Chryst (Wisconsin), Day, Kirk Ferentz (Iowa), Jim Harbaugh (Michigan) and Mel Tucker (Michigan State).

Also on the list Dave Aranda (Baylor), Dave Clawson (Wake Forest), Dave Doeren (NC State), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Pat Narduzzi (Pittsburgh), Sam Pittman (Arkansas), Nick Saban (Alabama), Kalani Sitake (BYU), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Mark Stoops (Kentucky), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).

This collective group of coaches has won 12 National Championships, 39 FBS conference titles and 1,882 career wins throughout their careers.

Of the 20 coaches, five are previous winners: Swinney (2011), Saban (2014), Ferentz (2015), Whittingham (2019) and Fickell (2021).

A midseason watch list, which could add coaches or narrow the field, will be released in the fall. The winner will be announced during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.