Ryan Day one of 20 coaches on Dodd Trophy midseason watch list

Of the 20 coaches, eight are currently undefeated into week eight of the 2022 season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is one of the 20 coaches on the midseason watch list for the 2022 Dodd Trophy.

Named after legendary Georgia Tech head coach Bobby Dodd, the trophy is given to the coach of a team "who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity."

Day is halfway through his fourth full season leading the Buckeyes. This season, his team is 6-0 overall (3-0 Big Ten Conference) and ranked No. 2 in the country.

The Big Ten has the second most nominees with four: Day, Bret Bielema (Illinois), James Franklin (Penn State) and Jim Harbaugh (Michigan). The ACC and SEC lead the way with five coaches.

The coaches on the list are Dino Babers (Syracuse), Mack Brown (North Carolina), Dave Clawson (Wake Forest), Dave Doeren (NC State), Luke Fickell (Cincinnati), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Josh Heupel (Tennessee), Chip Kelly (UCLA), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Chris Klieman (Kansas State), Nick Saban (Alabama), Steve Sarkisian (Texas), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Mark Stoops (Kentucky), Dabo Swinney (Clemson) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah).

“All of the men on the midseason watch list represent The Dodd Trophy’s three pillars of coaching: scholarship, leadership and integrity,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “While their teams’ performances on the field have been impressive, these coaches have also shown a commitment to their student-athletes by ensuring they are prepared for life after football as well.”