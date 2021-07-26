Ruckert, Banks named to preseason award watch lists

Both awards will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show in December.

Two more Ohio State Buckeyes have been added to a pair of award watch lists this preseason.

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert is on the Mackey Award watch list which is given to the most outstanding tight end.

Ruckert enters his senior season with 28 receptions for 306 yards and nine touchdowns.

Also, cornerback Sevyn Banks is among those on the Thorpe Award watch list. The award is given to the nation's top defensive back.

Banks has played in 28 games over his career and started in all eight last season where he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Both award winners will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show in December.

2021 Ohio State Preseason Honors (as of July 26, 2021)

CB Sevyn Banks

Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele

Thorpe Award watch list

DT Haskell Garrett

Bednarik Award watch list

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Zach Harrison

Chuck Bednarik Award watch list

Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list

Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports

C Harry Miller

Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee

OT Thayer Munford

Big Ten Preseason Honors List

First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation

Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News

WR Chris Olave

Maxwell Award watch list

Biletnikoff Award watch list

Big Ten Preseason Honors list

First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation

TE Jeremy Ruckert

Mackey Award watch list

WR Garrett Wilson