Ruckert, Banks named to preseason award watch lists

Two more Ohio State Buckeyes have been added to a pair of award watch lists this preseason.
Tight end Jeremy Ruckert is on the Mackey Award watch list which is given to the most outstanding tight end.
Ruckert enters his senior season with 28 receptions for 306 yards and nine touchdowns.
Also, cornerback Sevyn Banks is among those on the Thorpe Award watch list. The award is given to the nation's top defensive back.
Banks has played in 28 games over his career and started in all eight last season where he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.
Both award winners will be announced during the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards show in December.
2021 Ohio State Preseason Honors (as of July 26, 2021)
CB Sevyn Banks
- Third-Team Preseason All-American: Phil Steele
- Thorpe Award watch list
DT Haskell Garrett
- Bednarik Award watch list
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Zach Harrison
- Chuck Bednarik Award watch list
- Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list
- Third Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
C Harry Miller
- Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee
OT Thayer Munford
- Big Ten Preseason Honors List
- First Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, Walter Camp Football Foundation
Second Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News
WR Chris Olave
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Phil Steele, Walter Camp Football Foundation
TE Jeremy Ruckert
- Mackey Award watch list
WR Garrett Wilson
- Maxwell Award watch list
- Biletnikoff Award watch list
- Big Ten Preseason Honors list
- First-Team Preseason All-American: Athlon Sports
- Second-Team Preseason All-American: The Sporting News, Phil Steele