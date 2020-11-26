Reports: Multiple Ohio State players test positive for COVID-19; game still scheduled

An Ohio State spokesperson told 10TV he had no news to share when it comes to the reports about the tests and the status of the game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football game against Illinois on Saturday is still scheduled to be played, sources tell 10TV's Dom Tiberi.

This comes amid several reports the Buckeyes are dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Letterman Row's Tim May, who is a frequent guest on Wall to Wall Sports on 10TV, says the team has isolated the people who tested positive.

Rowland reported the tests involve multiple position groups with an official decision on the game to be made Thursday.

The spokesperson said the team is continuing to prepare for Saturday's game at Illinois.

The Big Ten Conference has a policy that if the positivity rate rises above 5% or the population positivity rate is above 7.5%, team activities would have to be paused for seven days.

10TV confirmed the Buckeyes practiced on Wednesday and are scheduled to practice on Thursday

Ohio State already has had one game canceled this season due to COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program.

The Ohio State team Twitter account posted about it being game week as recently as Wednesday evening.