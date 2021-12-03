Quarterback Quinn Ewers intends to transfer from Ohio State

A university spokesperson confirmed the transfer news to 10TV Friday evening. Ewers was a top-ranked quarterback.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Quarterback Quinn Ewers intends to enter the transfer portal and leave Ohio State, the university confirmed to 10TV.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Ewers is expected to look at transferring to Texas, Texas A&M or Texas Tech.

Ewers decided to forego his senior year of high school in Texas and enrolled at Ohio State earlier this year.

He joined the Buckeyes in August.

As of Friday, the university said Ewers has not entered the transfer portal yet but the process has been started.

He reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal worth $1.4 million earlier this year, according to ESPN.

Ewers was the top-ranked quarterback in the 2022 class until he decided to skip his senior year of high school.

According to reports, the decision was based on Texas rules that prohibit high school athletes from earning money from endorsements and sponsorships.

The NCAA in July adopted rules for athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness.

During his high school career, Ewers had thrown for 73 touchdowns and 6,445 yards in his two seasons as a starter.